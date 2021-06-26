'Happy tears:' Ripple effect of mentor's friendship continues for Danbury graduate
DANBURY - It’s not typical for the relationship between a volunteer mentor and a Danbury student to continue 10 years after high school graduation. Then again, there’s nothing typical about the mentor-student relationship between volunteer Judy Coco and Jonathan Calderon, a 29-year-old construction manager who as a third grader had missed more school than he had attended when he was paired with Coco as his mentor.www.nhregister.com