OneNote is a program that allows users to store important information just like a notebook and is made up of pages and sections. Sections in OneNote consist of individual pages and subpages that users used to take notes, and it is a great way to stay organized, especially when a section has too many pages and might take too long to scroll through them. Of course, you can also rename, move and delete the sections in your notebook; because OneNote allows users to make changes to their notes, you can also add color to your sections to help with the organization of your sections.