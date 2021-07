[In reply to "People aren't done carping about Day's relatively low ranking among FB Head Coaches, now comes the Recruiter Rankings (m" by GST64, posted at 19:31:03 07/08/21]. ...I generally look at what should reasonably be the max level a program can get to. For a MAC school it's winning the league and not much else. For Alabama it's CFP playoff appearances and wins. Ohio State is in the Alabama category. Day hasn't won a NC to this point. But there are 2 conference titles, 2 playoff appearances with a close loss and a big win in the semis and big loss in the NC game. A NC would be nice but it's tough to argue that 2 years in he doesn't have OSU performing at or near the level it can. So keeping him out of any top 25 top college coach list is being obtuse and a clear need/want for clicks. He doesn't have to be top 5 or whatever. But the dude is in the top 25.