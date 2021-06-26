No suspects, no arrests in NE Roanoke shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On June 25, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Orange Avenue NE. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what lead up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.