Discovery of ‘Dragon Man’ Skull in China May Add Species to Human Family Tree

adafruit.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas the missing link just discovered in China?! This massive skulled ancient human is a new species in the tree. More from The New York Times:. The skull belonged to a mature male who had a huge brain, massive brow ridges, deep set eyes and a bulbous nose. It had remained hidden in an abandoned well for 85 years, after a laborer came across it at a construction site in China.

blog.adafruit.com
Sciencegetindianews.com

Chinese Dragon Man Skull: What is Chinese Dragon And Skull Size Comparison? Images Explained!

There has been a truly revolutionary finding that was hidden in a Chinese well and was wrapped up for nearly 90 years, we are talking about a huge skull of a human that is being addressed as ‘dragon man’ and it seems like that the scientists in a scenario where whatever they have stated about the human evolution is probably going to be rewritten as there has been such a huge discovery.
WorldThe Weather Channel

China’s ‘Dragon Man’ Fossil Sheds New Light on Human-Origins; New Homo Species Deemed Our Closest Ancestral Relative

With fossils of early humans surfacing in various parts of Europe, Africa and China, the research interest in human evolution gained pace in the mid-1800s. Fossil remains have shed light on numerous aspects of the lives of early humans—walking postures, behavioural adaptations, preferable diets, tool use, among others. Yet, the debate over the evolutionary pathway of modern humans is far from settled. Even the prevailing notion that Neanderthals are our closest hominin relatives has been in question thanks to recent research.
WorldHuffingtonPost

Surprise China 'Dragon Man' Skull Indicates Species Could Be Our Closest Kin

A large skull discovered in China may be from an extremely close kin of modern humans, researchers have revealed. The previously unknown species of extinct ancient human, dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man,” could replace Neanderthals as the nearest relative to modern Homo sapiens, according to the scientists, who published their findings Friday in the journal The Innovation.
ScienceCBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Massive ‘dragon man’ skull found in Chinese well reveals possible new hominid family tree branch more closely related to modern humans than Neanderthals

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The discovery of a huge fossilized skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution.
