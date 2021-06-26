Discovery of ‘Dragon Man’ Skull in China May Add Species to Human Family Tree

It’s rare to hear environmental news that doesn’t nudge the planet and everything living on it slightly closer to complete and utter oblivion—but China has made a heartening announcement. The nation’s environmental ministry said Friday that it no longer considers giant pandas to be endangered after its successful conservation efforts. The number of giant pandas in the wild has reportedly reached 1,800, meaning that they can come off the endangered list but are still considered to be vulnerable. Cui Shuhong, the head of China’s Ministry of Ecology, said at a news conference that the reclassification reflects “improved living conditions and China’s efforts in keeping [the pandas’] habitats integrated.” According to BBC News, experts have credited China’s efforts to restore its bamboo forests with the turnaround in the pandas’ fortunes.