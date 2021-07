It was another quiet offensive game for Jonathan Davis as Team USA defeated Canada 92-86 in the FIBA U19 semifinals, advancing to Sunday’s final game. The University of Wisconsin sophomore scored just two points — his fewest in a game since going scoreless in the opener — on 1-of-3 shooting. For the first time in the tournament, he did not attempt a 3-point shot. His lone basket of the game came on a heavily contested layup in the first quarter. Davis had three personal fouls in just eight minutes of play, the fewest he’s logged in a FIBA game thus far. He played more than 10 minutes in each of Team USA’s previous five contests.