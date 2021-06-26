Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Unemployed Ohioans lose extra $300 of pandemic assistance

By Monique John
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9teS_0ag115Hn00

The state of Ohio is pulling out of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program. That means starting June 26, unemployed people have lost the extra $300 they were receiving during the global health crisis.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the plan to withdraw from the program last month. He said the extra $300 payments are ending because the economy is on a path back to normalcy.

"If you look at why jobs are not being filled -- I’m sure it’s multiple reasons -- but whenever you go in and the market is distorted in that sense, you have certain consequences," DeWine said during his May announcement.

Other Federal Unemployment Benefits, like those for people who don't ordinarily qualify or the ones that have been offered for an extended amount of time, aren't being disrupted.

Policy experts said Ohioans losing the extra $300 could spell problems for families and business owners.

Zach Schiller from Policy Matters Ohio called the change "shameful," noting that there are families still in severe financial distress because of the pandemic.

He said cutting off that money to those in need could hurt the economy in the long run.

"It's well known among economists that unemployment insurance has what's often called one of the biggest multiplier effects, in that that money is then not only spent, but it allows other people to be hired or for more for them to have more hours,” Schiller said. “And so we're basically giving up that billion dollars and kicking Ohio business people in the teeth by saying, ‘We don't want that money spent on your businesses.’"

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Ohioans#Policy Matters Ohio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Economymarketplace.org

Lawsuits challenge states’ authority to cut unemployment benefits

About half of all states have cut off at least some enhanced federal unemployment benefits. That includes the extra $300 per week provided with expanded eligibility for freelancers or gig workers as well as extended benefits for the long-term unemployed — all of which were funded through the end of September.
Indiana Statewzdm.com

Indiana Not Yet Paying Extra Unemployment Benefits

People on unemployment in Indiana are going to have to wait a bit to get their extra benefits once again. The state is not yet paying the extra 300 dollars that are part of the enhanced federal unemployment program. An Indianapolis judge last month ordered the state to start making...
Economywksu.org

Unemployed Ohioans Want Representation on State Unemployment Panel

Late this past month, Ohio ended the extra $300 unemployment benefit that had been coming from the federal government, saying it would encourage Ohioans to get back to work quicker. Advocates for unemployed and low-income Ohioans disagree, saying that decision is shortsighted and hurts families. The Executive Director of the...
Ohio Statemorrowcountysentinel.com

1 in 4 Ohioans hit by financial toll of pandemic

COLUMBUS — Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll. Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.
Businessbgindependentmedia.org

Advocates: Pandemic, unemployment impact women on many levels

The loss of $300 in extra unemployment assistance has hampered recovery from the pandemic for many Ohioans, including women, advocates say. Leah Haenszel was a respiratory therapist before COVID caused her to leave her job to take care of her three kids, something she couldn’t afford to do, even with a full-time job.
Ohio StatePosted by
10TV

Ohioans who received overpayment of unemployment benefits can request waiver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who received an overpayment of unemployment benefits caused by a state error or from their employer can apply for a waiver to keep the benefits. “If a waiver is approved, claimants will not have to pay back funds previously labeled as an overpayment and could receive benefits that were previously withheld due to an overpayment status,” said Matt Damschroder, the director for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Public SafetyFOXBusiness

Pandemic unemployment fraud grows another $9M

There have now been almost $54 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in Rhode Island during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials say. The latest total is about $9 million more than in May, with even more victims coming forward in the past month, according to WJAR-TV. State Department of Labor and...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Extra Unemployment Payments in Maryland to Continue, for Now

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the next 10 days to decide if the suit can move forward. Marylanders on unemployment got a temporary reprieve on Saturday after an emergency court hearing. Last month, Governor Larry Hogan announced he was joining 25 GOP governors in ending enhanced unemployment benefits on July 3.
Maryland StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Judge temporarily blocks state bid to end extra unemployment benefits

ANNAPOLIS — A judge in Baltimore has temporarily stopped the state of Maryland from ending extended unemployment benefits. Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a 10-day temporary restraining order issued Saturday, July 3 requiring the state to keep administering the benefits, according to the Associated Press. The programs, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, had been set to end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Tennessee Statewilliamsonhomepage.com

Additional $300 in unemployment assistance ends in Tennessee

Over the holiday weekend, Tennessee joined 25 other states in opting out of additional federal unemployment assistance, meaning unemployed Tennesseans will no longer receive an additional $300 per week in federal assistance. Signed into law back in March, the American Rescue Plan Act not only included an additional $300 in...
Madison, WIDoor County Pulse

Evers Blunts Legislative Measure to End Extra Unemployment Benefit

Madison – The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature voted in early June to eliminate the $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people. On June 29, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the measure, as he indicated he would. The federal payment had been approved during the coronavirus pandemic and was scheduled to end Sept. 6....

Comments / 66

Community Policy