Longhorns beat Mississippi St. 8-5 on Melendez's HR in 9th

On Monday The Athletic ($) posted their state of the program on Texas Tech basketball and I don’t normally post links to paid articles, but it maybe emphasized something that I’ve thought, but not ever expressed. The idea that’s been rolling around in my head is the idea of Chris Beard’s coaching super-powers. I tend to think that most successful coaches have at least one, maybe two, coaching super-powers and when those powers are fully realized, you have what Texas Tech had the last few years, and in particular the run to the Final Foul.