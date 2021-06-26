Cancel
San Marcos, CA

Human remains found following San Marcos fire

By Jonathan Horn, Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
 14 days ago
SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the remains of two people were found following a fire in San Marcos early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to Liz Bolton Stables in the 2600 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

When they arrived, deputies saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames, the department says.

After the fire was extinguished, one body was located outside a toy hauler travel trailer and the second body was found inside the trailer, the department added.

Scott Antman, the office manager at Deer Springs Feed and Supply, a mile south of Liz Bolton, said he first heard about the fire from his delivery driver around 9 a.m. Saturday.

"He drove past and saw one of the trailers over there just had a big black hole through it," he said, noting the store delivers to the stables twice a week.

As the morning went on, Antman said others entered the store talking about the fire.

"When people first came in I thought they were talking about a wildfire because we've had them on the other side of the ridge line a whole bunch of times, but it sounds like this was not anything that easy," he said.

A man who identified himself as the owner of Liz Bolton Stables declined comment.

No deputies, firefighters or animals were hurt in the fire.

Arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

