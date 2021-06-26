Simmering Saturdays: Creamy Chicken Pasta

Of the many delicious kinds of pasta dishes that have come out of Italy over the years, the creamy creations are some of the most recent. According to La Cucina Italiana, cook Ippolito Cavalcanti documented pasta cacio e uova — a mix of beaten raw eggs, melted lard, and cheeses — in his 1839 cookbook. Flash forward to 1944 and Italians were making pasta carbonara, which is made from a creamy sauce combined with cured pork, aged cheese, and ground black pepper. Like many recipes, the exact origins of these dishes are up for debate, but if one thing is certain, it's that they have paved the way for experimentation and enjoyment for both professional and home cooks around the world.