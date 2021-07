Though he played second singles for Delbarton, Walentowicz was awarded the No. 3 seed for the state singles tournament. He made the semifinals where he fell to the No. 2 seed. Walentowicz, who transferred from Don Bosco Prep where he was at the top position, was unbeaten up to that point. The senior also won the second singles title at the Morris County Tournament and would have likely been the first singles player at any other school other than three.