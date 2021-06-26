Hashcash Makes Collective Efforts with Asian Tech Giants to Prevent Covid-19 Corruption

Cirus was founded to connect global users to the cryptocurrency space by unlocking the value and potential of their data without having to relinquish ownership. One of the most interesting applications of data in the blockchain and decentralized finance spaces is the creation of digital IDs (D-IDs). What if reliable, secure, and tamper-proof D-IDs could be created to replace the outdated and intrinsically unfair credit mappings used in traditional banking? Because of these biased mappings, about 2.5 billion people worldwide do not have access to banking services, and blockchain-powered identification solutions may provide a viable way forward. In this post, we explore what these possibilities may entail.