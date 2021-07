Mokah Jasmine Johnson, former candidate for Georgia State House District 117, is launching the Justice for Black Lives Academy, a new social advocacy organization. She is known for her 2020 campaign on “Bold Progress and Fearless Leadership" and is also an organizer, advocate and the co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, an organization dealing with children, education and racial justice. She believes that progress is critical in order to bring justice, equity and education to communities.