DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfort. I have seen two general surgeons and an internal medicine doctor, but they claim to know nothing about this and have offered no referral to another doctor, nor any treatment at all. No one is even following up on it. I have read it can be fatal. Who can I see?