Classical Notes: The value of live music

After attending three local concerts in two days time, I can say with some certainty that live classical music is coming back. Looking ahead to what’s in store at the summer festivals there’s even more reason for confidence. During the spring all the venues promised to follow official health and safety guidelines. This implied that the pandemic could get worse and lead to more stringent conditions. But with vaccination rates at a healthy level, those guidelines are now largely over and done with. Let’s hope it stays that way. There’s much to look forward to in this unorthodox summer season and especially in the fall when concert life should return to its vigorous stride.