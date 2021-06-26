Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Herd had their win streak end at 7. The game had a lot of offense with the Bisons trailing most of the game. The Mets led for much of the match, 4-2 after 4 innings and 6-3 after 6 innings. The Bisons scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th thanks to some timely hitting from Christian Colon (3-run double), Richard Urena (RBI single), and Juan Graterol (RBI single) to give Buffalo the advantage, 8-6. Unfortunately, the Mets pulled to 8-7 with a run in the bottom half of the 7th, adding 2 more runs in the bottom half of the 8th to regain the lead and the W.