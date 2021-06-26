Hushed offers a second private phone line for talking or texting for under $20
TLDR: You can organize your life on the phone with a second private number from Hushed that’s a whole lot cheaper than getting a second costly phone service plan. In 2004, more than 90 percent of American adults lived in a household with a landline. By last year, that number had tumbled to just under 37 percent. Increasingly, users are deciding that the smartphone is the one and only device they need, often with one single phone number as that primary point of contact.thenextweb.com