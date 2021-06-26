Lingoda Live is language training with a live teacher for personalized instruction — and it’s 25% off
TLDR: With live online classes that fit around your schedule, Lingoda Live Language Courses are a commitment to learning Spanish or French the right way. If you’re busy and on the go, some of the app-based language learning systems can be an amazing way to start speaking a new language. From the bite-sized lessons to the extra training resources to AI-driven speech recognition to hear if your pronunciation is on point, it’s one way to get proficient in a whole new way to communicate.thenextweb.com