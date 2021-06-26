Lingoda Live is language training with a live teacher for personalized instruction — and it’s 25% off

For many, being a boss via Zoom has been challenging over the past year and a half. Stations are now starting to have meetings in person as opposed to video conferencing. As the transition back to the workplace unfolds, I’ve heard from some decision makers that they forgot what it was like leading live-and-in person. It’s a different dynamic to be the boss around people in the same workspace. For those of you getting back to face-to-face leadership, I thought I should remind you of a few things.