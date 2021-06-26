Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lingoda Live is language training with a live teacher for personalized instruction — and it’s 25% off

By TNW Deals
The Next Web
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLDR: With live online classes that fit around your schedule, Lingoda Live Language Courses are a commitment to learning Spanish or French the right way. If you’re busy and on the go, some of the app-based language learning systems can be an amazing way to start speaking a new language. From the bite-sized lessons to the extra training resources to AI-driven speech recognition to hear if your pronunciation is on point, it’s one way to get proficient in a whole new way to communicate.

thenextweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Language Learning#First Language#Ai#Spanish#Lingoda Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologymassdevice.com

Can virtual training ever really compete with live training?

Will telehealth visits plummet once the pandemic is fully behind us? Will industry conferences be as well attended as they were before COVID-19 changed the game? Will HCP face-to-face engagement be what it once was?. While there is still a lot of uncertainty about how our post-pandemic return to normalcy...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Researchers detail blind spots of large language models

Modern AI-powered language systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 can generate impressively fluent and grammatical text. But they aren’t perfect. While these systems rarely make syntactic errors, they’re prone to breaking semantic and narrative rules or struggling with repetition. For example, they might change the subject of a conversation without a segue or answer a question with an illogical statement.
EngineeringRaspberry Pi

Introducing Physical Computing remotely using VEXcode VR

Example of the live dashboard on VEXcode VR running a piece of code. How can we develop physical computing outside of the classroom? Graeme George reflects on his school’s experience and shares options for remote exploration of the subject. Since the introduction of the GCSE computer science course in the...
ComputersThe Next Web

Whether you choose three courses or 25, these coding lessons are sized for you

TLDR: This 2021 Ultimate Learn to Code Training is built just the way you want it…because you decided how much coding training you take on. And it starts for free. Maybe you’ve got a passing interest in programming. You’re curious…but you might not be sure if it’s something you’re really ready to dive into with 100 percent gusto yet. Or perhaps you’re chomping at the bit to turn an infatuation into an obsession and let the fever for coding absolutely consume you.
Career Development & Adviceallaccess.com

Live & In Person …

For many, being a boss via Zoom has been challenging over the past year and a half. Stations are now starting to have meetings in person as opposed to video conferencing. As the transition back to the workplace unfolds, I’ve heard from some decision makers that they forgot what it was like leading live-and-in person. It’s a different dynamic to be the boss around people in the same workspace. For those of you getting back to face-to-face leadership, I thought I should remind you of a few things.
Cell PhonesNew York Post

Babbel, best language learning app for travel, is now 55% off

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. With quarantine and travel restrictions slowly easing worldwide, many would-be jetsetters have their eyes on distant locales. Traveling might even be on your own to-do list this year, so not only should you prepare your travel essentials, but you should also prepare yourself mentally and culturally, and for good reason.
Workoutsstepoutbuffalo.com

$50 Off any Personal Training Package at Black Belt Body Gym

Black Belt Body is a group of individuals working towards bettering themselves mind, body, and soul. It is my mission to build your confidence, increase your discipline, and show yourself how to unlock your fullest potential. Black Belt Body was once a personal training only facility when it opened in...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

5 Tips to Customize the Display of Your Pandas Data Frame

Pandas is one of the most popular Python libraries in the data science community, as it offers flexible data structures and a vast API for data explorations and visualization. A data scientist spends most of the time exploring the data and performing exploratory data analysis. Jupyter Notebook provides an interactive platform to perform exploratory data analysis and is most preferred by Data Scientists and Data Analysts.
TechnologyThe Next Web

This distraction-free writing tool is perfect for writers on the go

TLDR: The Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool is a handy digital writing tool for handling all the writing work you need done, but without the distractions of a laptop. The brain of a writer never turns off. Even when they aren’t working, they’re working, turning over words in their head, thinking through their next sentence, their next paragraph, their next project. It’s hardwired into their brains. It’s just what they do.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

The Switchmate Smart Power Outlet turns almost anything into a smart device for $11

TLDR: The Switchmate Power plugs into a traditional AC wall outlet and turns it into a smart hub, giving you control over any device plugged into it right over your phone. The Internet of Things has changed virtually everything. Not too many years ago, if you wanted a smart house with all kinds of electronics springing to life automatically to serve your needs, you needed to be independently wealthy.
SoftwareEurekAlert

Language technologies: Zoom acquires KIT's spin-off kites

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) "The Corona pandemic has clearly demonstrated the enormous importance of ICT technologies for our working environment and our everyday lives. For many years, the KIT scientists have been researching into suitable language technologies that have been applied successfully by the kites team," says Professor Holger Hanselka, President of KIT. "The fact that Zoom is now acquiring this spin-off and driving the expansion of the team in Karlsruhe is a logical step that makes these promising solutions available to the greater public. Zoom's investment in further research in Karlsruhe is a great asset for KIT, the city, and the entire Karlsruhe region."
Hampton, TNelizabethton.com

A Life Lived: Phyllis Edens as a teacher had an impact on many of her students

Someone has defined teaching as a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and the future of an individual. Thus, Phyllis Edens, who taught school for 36 years, had an impact on many students, some of whom were in her high school English classes, others in her home economic classes, and others in her science and chemistry classes.
Orlando, FLdistrictadministration.com

Four elite speakers return in person for FETC’s Tech Share LIVE!

The panel of stars that wowed audiences at the Future of Education Technology Conference will return in person January 25-28, 2022, for its signature Tech Share LIVE! session at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center. Leslie Fisher, Kathy Schrock, Hall Davidson and Adam Bellow—who all had to endure more than a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy