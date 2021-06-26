Cancel
Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

By Henry Austin
NBC News
NBC News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.

WJCL

Ask Asa: Preventing a repeat of the Surfside, Florida building collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Julio Ramirez has one word to describe a 40-year-old building that collapses without warning. "Unbelievable." And he should know. Ramirez is a professor of civil engineering at Purdue University with 30 years of experience in earthquake and structural engineering design. While it's too early to say what...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Surfside condo collapse death toll now at 86, authorities say

The number of confirmed deaths in the Miami Beach-area condo building collapse rose to 86, officials said Saturday while noting that the removal of debris has given search and recovery teams access to parts of the rubble they had not been able to reach. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava...
Boats & WatercraftsWeirton Daily Times

Be safe on the water

The warmer temperatures and abundant sunshine we have been experiencing across the Tri-State Area means area residents again are turning to the outdoors for recreation. Among the most popular activities during the summer months are boating and fishing. Both are fun ways to spend an afternoon, but both can lead to tragedy if proper precautions are not taken.
California StateNBC News

California wildfire grows explosively, prompts evacuations

A California wildfire underwent explosive growth Friday as the area north of Lake Tahoe braced for triple-digit temperatures this weekend amid a summer heat wave. The Beckwourth Complex Fire on federal land near the town of Beckwourth prompted evacuations, a closure of part of the Plumas National Forest and presented serious danger for area campgrounds, National Forest Service officials said.
Hawaii StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Photos: Submerged aircraft that crashed into waters off Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released the first underwater images of a Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Kalaeloa, July 2, shortly after takeoff. The NTSB on Friday said major components of the airplane, including both wings and tail, both engines and forward fuselage, were...
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

National marine sanctuary designation proposed for Lake Ontario

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is moving forward with the process for designating Lake Ontario as a national marine sanctuary. The initiative was originally proposed by representatives from surrounding counties in 2017. The sanctuary status would provide protection for the lake's marine life, along with research and educational...
Las Vegas, NVNBC News

Dangerous heat wave to bake West, potentially break records

As heat set in across the West from what could be a record-breaking heatwave, some flights at Las Vegas' airport were canceled due to high temperatures Friday. "It's always hot, but it's not always this hot," said Clay Morgan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, who called the heat unusual and approaching all-time records.
Florida StatePosted by
Thomas Smith

Cat From Collapsed Florida Tower Found Alive After 2 Weeks, Reunited with Family

In a heartwarming story revealed in a Facebook post from the Kitty Campus, a cat rescue organization in Florida, a black cat named Binx was living in unit #904 of the Champlain Towers South apartment building when the building tragically collapsed more than two weeks ago. Binx’s family feared that the cat had been killed in the collapse, but did not give up hope of finding him.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

