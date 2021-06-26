Cancel
Wales vs. Denmark: Live stream, start time, how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 (Sat., June 26)

The 2020 European Championship knockout stages begin on Saturday, starting with a Round of 16 matchup between Wales and Denmark. In the group stage, the Welsh finished second in group A with four points, tied with Switzerland but ahead on goal differential. Denmark, meanwhile, continues to play for captain Christian Eriksen, as they advanced out of the group stage thanks to a second place finish behind Belgium in group D. For Wales, the duo of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will look to put the Danish defense under pressure, while Yussef Poulsen and Pierre-Emily Hojbjerg lead Denmark.

