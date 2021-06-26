Greene County man dies after being struck by vehicle

A 29-year-old Greene County man died after being struck by a car in the Armstrong County community of Worthington on Saturday. Alan Lipscomb, of Mount Morris, was in the westbound lane of Route 422, near the intersection of Worthington-Slate Lick Road in Worthington, when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. An autopsy was scheduled Saturday to determine the cause and manner of death. No other details were released.