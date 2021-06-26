Analyzing The Impact Of The New York Jets’ Signing Of Morgan Moses On George Fant And The Rest Of The O-Line

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. As you all know by now, the Jets have finalized a 1-year deal with former WFT offensive tackle Morgan Moses. As has been discussed, this isn’t excellent news for current starter, George Fant. The Jets didn’t bring in Moses to ride the bench, so it’s likely there’s a battle for the starting RT position as we go into training camp. If Fant happens to win, don’t be surprised if the Jets opt to put Moses as the starting right guard for the offense. Regardless, the Jets could quietly end up with a Top-10 offensive line going into this season, in similar fashion to the ‘09 Jets and Mark Sanchez’s rookie season. As we all know, that led to a AFC Conference Championship appearance. Only time will tell if this could be the outcome this season as well. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.