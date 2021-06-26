Cancel
Analyzing The Impact Of The New York Jets’ Signing Of Morgan Moses On George Fant And The Rest Of The O-Line

By J.P. Pelzman
 14 days ago
The New York Jets’ decision to sign free agent offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports, likely means two things. They definitely feel Moses can be an upgrade over current starting right tackle George Fant, with whom Moses figures to compete with for that position.

