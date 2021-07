Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a lovely fourth of July. The Orioles did not, as they came from behind to tie the Angels 4-4 yesterday, then saw newly announced All Star Cedric Mullins hit the go-ahead home run. But then Cole Sulser was unable to retire a single batter in the bottom of the ninth and once again the Orioles suffered an embarrassing loss. To get all of the details, check out Andrea’s game recap.