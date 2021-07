Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed into law a bill that will survey students, faculty, and staff at public colleges and universities on whether they believe in “intellectual diversity.” Taken at face value, this seems harmless enough, but what does it actually mean? What is “intellectual diversity?” If a professor is teaching a biology course, does she have to give equal weight to Darwinian evolution and creationism derived from the Bible? What about the teaching of the Holocaust? Does the course have to include the conspiratorial arguments that deny the existence of the Holocaust? This kind of equal-time pedagogy is fanciful and does not make intellectual sense.