Tyler, the Creator Raps About Past Selena Gomez Tweets

Tyler, the Creator just dropped his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. And in one of his songs, he says that he's sorry for his past behavior towards Selena Gomez. In the track "Manifesto," which also features his former Odd Futures bandmate Domo Genesis, he addresses the sexually explicit and rude tweets he wrote about the pop star back in 2010 and 2011 — one of which even got him suspended on the app. Around that time, Gomez was 18 years old and dating Justin Bieber, who's a good friend of Tyler's.