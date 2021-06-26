Suspect in North Liberty catalytic converter theft tied to similar Iowa City theft

A suspect in a recent catalytic converter theft in North Liberty is now charged with also allegedly stealing them in Iowa City. 42-year-old Chad Arment of Edina, Missouri was originally booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:15 Tuesday afternoon. Arment was arrested after North Liberty Police say they found him in possession of four catalytic converters near the corner of Brook Ridge Avenue and St. Andrew’s Drive just after 2:30 Tuesday morning. It was determined that one of them was taken from a 2014 Ford F150 parked at Junge Ford on North Madison Avenue for service. Junge Ford is about a mile north of where Arment was found.