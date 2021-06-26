Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Liberty, IA

Suspect in North Liberty catalytic converter theft tied to similar Iowa City theft

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect in a recent catalytic converter theft in North Liberty is now charged with also allegedly stealing them in Iowa City. 42-year-old Chad Arment of Edina, Missouri was originally booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:15 Tuesday afternoon. Arment was arrested after North Liberty Police say they found him in possession of four catalytic converters near the corner of Brook Ridge Avenue and St. Andrew’s Drive just after 2:30 Tuesday morning. It was determined that one of them was taken from a 2014 Ford F150 parked at Junge Ford on North Madison Avenue for service. Junge Ford is about a mile north of where Arment was found.

www.1630kcjj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Cars
State
Missouri State
North Liberty, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Johnson County, IA
North Liberty, IA
Cars
Johnson County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Ford F150#Dolphin Drive#Junge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US has no plans to offer military assistance to Haiti: reports

The Biden administration reportedly has no current plans to offer military assistance to Haiti following the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters and The New York Times late Friday that there were no plans to provide U.S. military assistance to Haiti at this time.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy