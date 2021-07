Police have launched two separate investigations after a Jewish man was subjected to antisemitic abuse on London public transport twice within an hour.The Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police both confirmed on Sunday they had launched separate probes after footage of the incidents were published on social media.The man, who has not been named, was on a bus to Oxford Street at around 11.40pm on 3 July when he was approached by another passenger who police said launched a “torrent of antisemitic abuse”.In a statement published on Sunday, the Met Police said the man was reported “to have...