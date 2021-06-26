Hennen: Is new Legacy Fund investment for the next Disney World or Aldevron?

July 6, 2021 - New World Angels, Florida’s premier structured angel investment group, has sold its stock and warrants in Qure4U back to the company. The sale was part of a recapitalization and expansion financing transaction, separately announced by Bradenton-based Qure4U, which designs virtual platforms for the health care industry. NWA invested $445,000 to support Qure4U’s launch in June 2018. The $3.7 million return represents NWA’s second successful exit this year, according to New World's announcement. “It’s gratifying when we can help a Florida-based start-up get launched and then see them soar to the progress Qure4U achieved and get a solid financial return also," NWA Vice-president Jon Cole said in the news release.