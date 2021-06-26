That’s A Rap #145: Raising the floor with #4

This is part of a series of player review from the 2020-21 season. To find the remainder of the series, please click here. In a disappointing season for the Raptors, Boucher emerged as a standout player in a personal breakout season. Last season’s player review of Boucher had glowing remarks about his ability to carve out a role in the backend of the Raptors’ rotation. Boucher was able to take the next step and some this past season. While his role in previous seasons was to provide a spark off the bench when needed, his role this season developed into being more than a spark. Rather, he became a reliable rim protector providing instant offense off the bench. When it was all said and done, no matter whether or not Boucher started a game, he was often on the floor at the end of games during crunch time.