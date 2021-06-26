Cancel
NBA

That's A Rap #145: Raising the floor with #4

By JayRosales
raptorshq.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are looking exceptionally bright in Raptors land!. With the US-Canada border starting to re-open and the Canadian government allowing the Montreal Canadiens (and their opponents) to cross the border, hopes are rising for the Raptors to open next season at Scotiabank Arena. Inside the Arena, front office executives were given a much-needed jolt when Lady Luck smiled down on the Raptors in the draft lottery. The Raptors jumped from #7 to #4 in the draft, ensuring Toronto has a chance to select one of Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, or Jalen Suggs — all of whom fit a Raptors need and raise the team’s ceiling!

