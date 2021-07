The Suns are just one win away from the NBA Finals. Game 4 could have gone either way, with both team’s top scorers having a hard time and neither side managing to shoot above 36 percent from the field. The Suns took a 50-36 lead into half time, and the Clippers couldn’t quite close the gap despite winning the third quarter 30-19. L.A. lost all of their momentum again in the final period in what was a brutal offensive quarter all around — they shot an ice-cold 3-of-19 over the final 12 minutes, a touch worse than the Suns at 4-of-19.