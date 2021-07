1. Brenham: The Cubs have the luxury of returning three all-district starters on the defensive line, making this not only the most experienced in the district but high in the running for the same title in the entire Class 5A Division II. It starts in the middle with Kobe Washington. The 5-foot-8, 305-pound big man is a load to try and move off the ball and has a strong first punch that helps him get leverage on the inside. Washington is constantly moving the point of attack into the opposite backfield. Mike Lewis was a district’s first-team all-district honoree last season for good reason. The 5-8, 205-pound senior commanded constant attention from offensive coaches thanks to his quickness off the ball and surprising strength for his size. Of course, it helped to have Blake Jones lining up on the other side. Jones was constantly finding himself in opposing teams’ backfields last season. The 6-1, 215-pound senior recorded 37 tackles, including seven for loss from his defensive end position on the way to earning an honorable mention all-district nod.