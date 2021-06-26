Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’: Savannah Guthrie Posts Emotional Message After Guest Hosting Stint Comes to End

Another two weeks, another “Jeopardy!” host bids farewell to filling in behind the iconic podium.

Savannah Guthrie, one of the co-anchors of the NBC show “Today” since 2012 and an attorney, has been hosting the show for two weeks. As her time comes to an end, she’s bidding farewell to “Jeopardy!” fans and speaking on the amazing experience.

“Don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened! Thank you, @jeopardy, for the experience of a lifetime! And thank you for donating $217,000 to the @bowerymission,” Guthrie wrote on Instagram.

Each guest host on the show selected a charity to donate to. Each of the contestant’s earnings during their time on the show was matched and donated to whichever charity was selected.

Savannah Guthrie selected The Bowery Mission. The main goal of this charity is to help the homeless population in New York. The charity has been serving the homeless since the 1870s.

Saying Goodbye To The Trivia Stage

Her last episode of “Jeopardy!” was this past Friday, June 25. She spoke briefly about Alex Trebek during her last time on the trivia show stage. “It is evident how loved he is, how much he is missed. This is a family, and I am so thankful to be here and to share in that legacy for just a moment.”

Despite feeling great about her time on the show, Guthrie was initially terrified to get behind the podium. She called Trebek the “maestro” during an interview with People. Despite the challenges and fear, Guthrie revealed she had an amazing time on the show.

“I am a huge fan of the show, and I’m an even huger fan of Alex Trebek now that I know how hard it is to host Jeopardy! – it’s really fast and very precise … unlike anything I’ve ever done. It’s fast-paced, and you really, literally, have to be on your game. It never lets up. You have to nail it. And it makes me realize just how impressive Alex truly was,” she said.

Next Guest Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Now, Guthrie is passing the baton to an all-new guest host for the next two upcoming weeks. Dr. Sanjay Gupta will take over the “Jeopardy!” stage from June 28 to July 9.

He is the chief medical correspondent for CNN. He is also an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University and an associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Gupta has played an influential role in countless influential health stories. Now, he will be reading off trivia clues for contestants hoping to walk away victorious.

Other guest hosts coming up soon are George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

