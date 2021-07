Texas State and Eastern Michigan will begin a two-game series in 2021, the Bobcats hitting the road for the first meeting and then hosting the Eagles for the second in 2025. EMU head coach Chris Creighton has led the program to three bowl appearances in the last five years. But the team struggled to perform up to its standards after the Mid-American Conference pushed back the start of its season to November, losing the first four games on the schedule but winning the last two.