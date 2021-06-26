Cancel
Larry King Honored With Major Daytime Emmy Win Following His Passing Earlier This Year

By Emily Morgan
 14 days ago
On Friday, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the winners of the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Although he passed away in January, the late Larry King was one of the honorees.

During the event, Martha Stewart remembered the late CNN host. According to Stewart, she met him early on when he was a radio show host in Washington D.C. She remembered him as a “great interviewer,” calling him “always fair” and “always interesting.”

King won the award for best informative talk show host. Since he was unable to accept the award, several of his children accepted it on his behalf.

King died in January due to complications from sepsis caused by acute hypoxic respiratory failure and kidney failure.

Chance, 22, and Cannon, 21, whom Larry shared with his wife Shawn Southwick King, also appeared virtually to accept King’s accolade.

“I’m so thankful to be here with my brother in acceptance of this great award for our dad,” Cannon said.

Chance added, “I can tell you all that my dad is looking down on us with a very large smile. This last season was a testament for his love of broadcasting.” He went on, saying, “As much as he is gone, he is with us in our hearts forever,” Chance said. “We love you so much, Dad.”

Chance and Cannon are just two of five children Larry was a father to. His other son, 59-year-old Larry King Jr., was born during his marriage to Annette Kaye.

Tragically, his other children, his son, Andy, and daughter, Chaia, died just five months before their father’s death. At the time, Andy was 65 and died of a heart attack. Chaia was 51 and died after a lung cancer diagnosis.

Chaia was born when King was married to his ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins’ son, from another relationship shortly after the two married in 1961.

Larry King, Alex Trebek Receive Posthumous Nods During Daytime Emmy Awards

In addition to King, the late Alex Trebek also received a posthumous nod. Like King, Trebek’s children, Emily, 28, and Matt, 31, accepted their father’s award in his honor. They appeared virtually from the “Jeopardy!” set to receive their father’s award. The siblings come from Trebek’s marriage to his wife, Jean Currivan. He also has another daughter Nicky Trebek, a product of his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares.

“We’re so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad,” Matt began in his emotional speech. “For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of ‘Jeopardy!’ [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it.”

Emily added, “Over the past 37 years the show became his second family. He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted.”

“So on behalf of our family, we thank you so much,” she concluded.

