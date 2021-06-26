Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * Until late Monday morning. * At 2:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 07/22/2017.