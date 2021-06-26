Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allamakee County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Allamakee by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allamakee The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa Northern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 916 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported water across secondary roads, some rock slides, along with many rivers and streams either running high or out of their banks. Flooding is already occurring. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Prairie Du Chien, Harpers Ferry, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Bell Center, Oak Ridge. More showers and storms are possible through the afternoon, with additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Mount Sterling, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Cars
City
Harpers Ferry, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Allamakee#Soldiers Grove#Eastman Mount Sterling#Bell Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US has no plans to offer military assistance to Haiti: reports

The Biden administration reportedly has no current plans to offer military assistance to Haiti following the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters and The New York Times late Friday that there were no plans to provide U.S. military assistance to Haiti at this time.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy