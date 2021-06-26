Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 00:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Platte The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River At Sharps Station. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.2 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low-lying rural land along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 30.5 feet, Interurban Road floods about 1.5 miles southeast of Sharps Station. * Impact...At 31.5 feet, The south approach to the Highway B bridge over the Little Platte River is under water due to backwater from the Platte River. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 06/01/2019. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Platte River Sharps Station 26.0 29.8 Sat 8pm 30.6 35.3 35.3