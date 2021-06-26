Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 07:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Platte The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Platte City. * Until Thursday morning. * At 12:25 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.9 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Cropland near State Highway 92 near Platte City begins to flood. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding occurs at Humphreys Access Area which is located 5 miles downstream from Platte City. 300 acres of pasture are also flooded. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water overtops 1st Street in Tracy, Missouri. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, State Highway 92 at Tracy is overtopped. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Platte River Platte City 20.0 22.5 Sat 12pm 23.0 27.2 28.9