Flood Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 05:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Buchanan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Platte River At Sharps Station affecting Platte County. Platte River near Platte City affecting Platte County. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Platte River near Agency. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Flooding begins at the east border of Agency. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Many farm levees along the river are overtopped and nearly all rural roads are under water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.0 feet on 06/16/2010. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Platte River Agency 20.0 30.9 Sat 8pm 30.1 21.9 12.8