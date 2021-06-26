New Fuddruckers owner to keep HQ in Houston, aims to create, retain local jobs
In addition to keeping the headquarters in Houston, new Fuddruckers owner Nicholas Perkins also wants to open a franchisee support center here.www.bizjournals.com
