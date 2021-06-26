New Fuddruckers owner to keep HQ in Houston, aims to create, retain local jobs

Houston-based software company Mainline was selected to run a new collegiate esports league for hundreds of colleges and universities. Mainline, which manages and develops custom esports tournament software for universities and other customers, is partnering with The National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), Playfly Sports-owned CSL Esports and esports infrastructure firm Nerd Street Gamers to launch the NACE Starleague. The league expected to become the largest collegiate esports league in North America. NACE Starleague will cover some 14,500 students from 600 colleges and universities, including Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, the University of Southern California, the University of North Carolina, the University of Missouri and more.