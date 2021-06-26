Cancel
Houston, TX

New Fuddruckers owner to keep HQ in Houston, aims to create, retain local jobs

By Chris Mathews
Houston Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In addition to keeping the headquarters in Houston, new Fuddruckers owner Nicholas Perkins also wants to open a franchisee support center here.

www.bizjournals.com
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
