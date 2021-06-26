Cancel
Mental Health

Investigator reviews how courts approach mental health cases

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 14 days ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A special investigator has been appointed to evaluate how several Mississippi counties can better serve people with mental illness who wind up in court.

WLOX-TV reports that attorney Melissa Baria DiFatta will serve as a mental health ombudsman in Jackson, George, and Green counties. DiFatta said the primary focus of her investigation will be on lowering the number of people needing repeated care.

“I’ve seen some of the same people in five months come right back through with the same issue,” DiFatta told the television station. “There is definitely a problem there.”

It’s a cycle that Jackson County Chancery Clerk Josh Eldridge knows well. He said the number of people going through the court system who are experiencing mental health issues has doubled in the last five years.

During her investigation, DiFatta will be working closely with law enforcement officers like Sheriff Mike Ezell.

“Oftentimes, somebody with issues ends up getting arrested. They end up in court, they end up in hospitals, they end up in jail,” said the sheriff. “We need to stop this cycle of things that are not working.”

