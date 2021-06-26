Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: Classic Rock Covers by Michael Ochs

ephotozine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Published as part of the Taschen Icons series, which is well worth collecting as there is some incredible art and incredible photography throughout, this book shows illustrations of LP record covers from the 1950s onwards. It covers the corny 1950s and 1960s, with highly stylised and improbable images of the singers and groups, to the iconic images of later years, when record covers became ever more art and began to have ideas above and beyond their place in life. Classic Rock Covers by Michael Ochs is published by Taschen (ISBN 3-8228-5540-5, 2001, 192pp) and is a joyous look back at some very fine memories. Whether or not our own favourites are covered is something else!

www.ephotozine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Valli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Art#Photography#Classic Rock Covers#The Taschen Icons#Taschen Lrb Isbn#192pp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
MusicKEDM

Radio Show 'Subject To Change' Plays Covers Of The Same Song For 2 Hours

Dusty Springfield’s song “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” is nothing short of a classic. But it’s also a cover — one that’s been performed by artists numerous times. Patrick Bryant should know. He’s scoured around for covers of the song, and it turns out that there’s...
MusicHastings Tribune

Jennifer Hudson covers Aretha classics for 'Respect' soundtrack

Jennifer Hudson is not only playing Aretha Franklin on screen, she's covering the Queen of Soul in the studio, too. The original motion picture soundtrack for the Aretha biopic "Respect" sees Hudson covering 17 of her classics, including the title track, "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man," "You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," "Think" and more, Epic Records announced Monday.
Rock Musicreadjunk.com

Punk Rock Factory Releasing TV Themes Cover Album On July 30th

Punk rock cover band Punk Rock Factory will release their new album Masters of The Uniwurst on July 30th. Who doesn’t love fun TV theme songs, especially cartoon theme songs?. The band formed in late 2014 in South Wales, Punk Rock Factory (Peej- vocals, guitar, Benj- bass, vocals, Ryan- guitar...
Music95.5 FM WIFC

It’s called “Classic” Rock For A Reason

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. As I was re-listening to the LP “Who’s Next” released in 1971 I looked up the definition of the word “classic”. Let’s face it…sometimes we have heard the “classic” rock songs so many times that we can forget how good they are…until they start blasting out and you find some yourself windmilling your guitar or pounding out Keith Moon or John Bonham fills on your steering wheel until you’re afraid you might deploy the airbag.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Rock Me On The Water

There have been some terrific books written about key years in the music world, but in Atlantic magazine senior editor Brownstein’s engrossing new book, he focuses on the politics, film, television and, of course, music, all of which coalesce in Los Angeles in fascinating, transformative ways in the year 1974. Great sections in all categories. We especially dig the book’s Jackson Browne material, which offers singular work-ethic choices that should be inspirational to all aspiring artists.
MusicChicago Tribune

Blues Traveler’s tour in support of collection of classic covers comes to Hobart

More than three decades ago Blues Traveler began as high school students jamming the blues in a basement. Now the Grammy-winning band is touring in support of “Traveler’s Blues,” which will be released July 30 via Round Hill Records. Stops include a July 13 concert presented by Mush Music LLC and Region Live Entertainment at the Art Theater in Hobart.
Theater & Danceinews.co.uk

Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre, review: a shapeshifting show and a modern classic

The stars have aligned for this revival of Nick Payne’s two-hander about life, love and the infinite possibilities of the multiverse. Over the summer, Michael Longhurst’s piercingly elegant production will feature four separate casts. The first two are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah, and Zoë Wanamaker and Peter Capaldi; they’ll be followed by Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey, and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Testament's Steve Di Giorgio And Interludio Duo Cover Death Classic

Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio recently teamed up with Italian string band Interludio Duo for a cover of the classic death song "Overactive Imagination". Interludio Duo had this to say about how the collaboration came about, "Interludio Duo is a String Band that would like to propose both their Post-Modern original tracks along with their own Rock and Metal Masterpiece arrangements. Jacopo (violin) and Aurelio (cello) have always played classical and modern music in various formations and with different instruments.
TV & Videoswxerfm.com

6:30 Clock Radio Classic – Seinfeld Theme Mega Mashup

Certainly a non-traditional choice this morning for your 6:30a Clock Radio Classic. But I stumbled across this Seinfeld-themed mashup this morning and thought it would make for a fun pick. The Seinfeld Theme Mixed With A Hit Song From Every Year Seinfeld Was On TV – Seinfeld Current Day. YouTube...
Musicmxdwn.com

Angel Olsen New ’80s Covers Album Aisles for August 2021 and Shares Cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria”

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen released a first taste of her upcoming covers EP Aisles. Classic 80s pop hits like “Gloria” by Laura Branigan are being re-imagined by Olsen. The EP is set to drop on August 20th via somethingscosmic, Olsen’s Jagjaguwar Imprint. Besides the “Gloria” cover, the EP includes covers of: “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol), “Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats), “If You Leave” (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) and “Forever Young” (Alphaville).
Theater & DanceLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Richard Marx looks at fame and laughs

- - - When Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx set out to write his memoir, "Stories to Tell," he vowed that his would go all in. "If you're just going to phone it in, then what's the point?" Marx told The Washington Post in a phone interview. Marx was born to...
SocietyPosted by
FMX 94.5

Classic Rock Station Catches Complaints for Pride; Trolls Haters Anyway

Our stations are in no way affiliated with 96.9 The Eagle, KKGL, but they still absolutely have a place in my heart. Classic Rock is a format whose music may be from the past, but that doesn't mean the station should stay in an antiquated mentality. 96.9 The Eagle showed their support for Pride month with a Facebook banner image showing the pride flag along with their logo:
Providence, RIMetroWest Daily News

Photos from rock's golden age shine in new book by Providence photographer

Providence’s Richard McCaffrey has documented much of rock's golden age throughout his career in music photography, from the rise of punk in the 1970s to the grunge era in the '90s. His work has been featured in publications such as The Point and the Providence Phoenix and his current freelance affiliation with Getty Images.

Comments / 0

Community Policy