Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Staying humid Saturday with scattered t-showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances are still in the forecast this weekend, but showers and storms won’t be nearly as widespread or strong as previous days. In the Metro, we’re starting Saturday with cloudy skies along with patchy fog/drizzle. Temperatures are right around 70°, with the dew points close behind. It’ll stay humid today, though temperatures will be about 10° than Friday – likely topping out in the upper-70s.