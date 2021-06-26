Cancel
5 Hospitalized In Route 1 Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters Photo Credit: IAFF Local 3610 - West Windsor Professional Firefighters

Five people were hospitalized in a serious crash on Route 1 early Saturday morning, authorities said.

A southbound car veered off the road just before Carnegie Center Drive and struck a telephone pole before re-entering the road -- where it was struck by an SUV around 3:40 a.m., NJ.com says citing West Windsor police.

Four occupants of one car and a fifth from the other were rushed to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Frank Bal.

No further information was released.

