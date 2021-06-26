Charles Robert Mack, 81

Charles Robert Mack, age 81, of Clermont, FL died Sunday, April 25, 2021, peacefully at his daughter's home in Warner Robins, GA. He was born January 4, 1940 to Wilbur and Helen (Larson) Mack. He attended Hinckley schools and was in the first class to graduate from Hinckley Big Rock High School. He was married to Donna Dillenback on January 16, 1960 in Hinckley and moved to DeKalb in 1963. He was a pilot and over the years he instructed, flew for Dr. Fisher and Dr. DeGraffenreid and then as a corporate pilot for the DeKalb Ag for 13 years. He and wife Donna moved to Hilton Head Island, SC in 1988. There they built a home and he worked various jobs until he was employed by Walt Disney World Vacation Club that was opening there. After one year with the company they moved to Clermont, FL were he continued to work at Disney World as a bus driver. After 14 years with Disney World he retired in 2010 and enjoyed the rest of his life traveling and visiting his family and he loved going on cruises. He was a member of the Elks for many years and a charter member of the Elks Lodge on Hilton Head. He is survived by his wife, Donna, of 61 years, 2 daughters, Tammy (Jim) Clark of Wilmington, NC. and Cindy Gallagher of Warner Robins, GA, 1 son, Douglas (Roslen) Mack of Houston, TX, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 sister Gloria (Scott) Bickford of Big Rock, IL. He was preceded in death by 1 son, Randall Charles, his parents and a brother, Tom Mack.