Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Chris Evert and John McEnroe talk Wimbledon, aging stars, and social media

By Chad Finn
Boston Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few, if any people, on this grass-court of a planet who can comprehend the physical and emotional aches of an aging tennis star like Chris Evert and John McEnroe do. Evert, winner of 18 major singles titles in her career, retired at 34 in 1989. McEnroe, a seven-time major winner (and, like Evert on the women’s side, a three-time Wimbledon champ), retired at the end of 1992, two months shy of his 34th birthday.

www.bostonglobe.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Chris Evert
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Espn#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisInternational Business Times

Serena Williams Shows Off Beach Body In One-Piece Swimsuit During Family Outing

Serena Williams was photographed with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter at a beach in France Saturday. The tennis superstar flaunted her beach body in a colorful one-piece swimsuit. This came just days after she was knocked out of the French Open in the fourth round. Serena Williams spent...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

John McEnroe: "Novak Djokovic is very brave, because..."

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated tennis players in this edition of Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year which will start on monday 28 June 2021. The Serbian champion, number one in the world and winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, is the great favorite of the London tournament and starts with the aim of equaling the record of twenty Slams of his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the latter big absent in the tournament.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
TennisNew York Post

John McEnroe under fire for ‘harsh’ comments after Emma Raducanu’s scary Wimbledon exit

Tennis legend John McEnroe raised eyebrows with comments he made about 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu on Monday night. After Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon Monday, due to breathing issues while down 6-4, 3-0 to Ajla Tomljanovic, McEnroe claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu — before he drew parallels to Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon citing mental health reasons.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open. It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Four-Time Medalist Serena Williams Confirms She Won't Participate in the Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams confirmed that she won't be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will kick off in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 following a year's delay. The four-time Olympic gold medalist announced the news during a pre-Wimbledon press conference. "I'm actually not on the Olympic list—not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams told reporters.
Tennisthespun.com

Naomi Osaka Boyfriend: What To Know About The Rapper She Is Dating

For years, Serena Williams had a solid grip over the women’s tennis world. Nobody can stay the best forever, so it was inevitable that a new star would rise. It appears that new star’s name is Naomi Osaka. The 23-year old, who is currently the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player in the world, has become one of the biggest names in sports. Her career began to take off in 2018, after beating Serena at the U.S. Open, and her fame only continues to grow. It’s gotten to a point where people have begun to wonder if Naomi Osaka has a boyfriend.
Tennissandiegouniontribune.com

John McEnroe’s comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

WIMBLEDON, England — Former tennis star John McEnroe’s reaction on the BBC’s broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu’s mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country’s television coverage at the All England Club.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer on Serena's retirement: 'I can't believe it'

The 23-time Major champion Serena Williams will not remember her 20th Wimbledon campaign for too long. The seven-time All England Club champion had to retire in the seventh game of her first-round clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to an injury, leaving the court in tears after an emotional retirement, her first at Wimbledon since 1998!
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff says she could not watch as Serena forced to retire

LONDON (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff said she had to turn away from the TV screen after her idol Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday because of injury. The 17-year-old Gauff was in the gym when seven-times champion Williams appeared to slip on...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Serena Williams' Husband Worth?

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are among the most successful powerhouse couples in Hollywood. The duo ranks up there with the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kim and Kanye (before their highly-publicized split). Williams and Ohanian met in 2015 at a hotel in Rome and though it wasn't love at first sight — seeing as they had somewhat of an awkward encounter — things ended up working out famously.
TennisMarie Claire

Olympia Ohanian Is Adorable in a Mini Version of Serena Williams' Iconic Unitard

Olympia Ohanian adorably twinned with mom Serena Williams, wearing a mini version of the tennis GOAT's iconic asymmetric unitard. Williams first debuted the Nike suit at the Australian Open, revealing she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner. "I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete,...
TennisThe Independent

John McEnroe claims Wimbledon pressure ‘got too much’ for Emma Raducanu

Tennis legend John McEnroe has been slammed by fans for suggesting "it got a bit too much" for Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon. The 18-year-old Brit was forced to retire during Monday's match with Ajla Tomljanovic after having difficulty breathing. Speaking after her withdrawal, McEnroe suggested Raducanu struggled to handle the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy