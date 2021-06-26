Chris Evert and John McEnroe talk Wimbledon, aging stars, and social media
There are few, if any people, on this grass-court of a planet who can comprehend the physical and emotional aches of an aging tennis star like Chris Evert and John McEnroe do. Evert, winner of 18 major singles titles in her career, retired at 34 in 1989. McEnroe, a seven-time major winner (and, like Evert on the women’s side, a three-time Wimbledon champ), retired at the end of 1992, two months shy of his 34th birthday.www.bostonglobe.com