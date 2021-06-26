Chris Evert and John McEnroe talk Wimbledon, aging stars, and social media

For years, Serena Williams had a solid grip over the women’s tennis world. Nobody can stay the best forever, so it was inevitable that a new star would rise. It appears that new star’s name is Naomi Osaka. The 23-year old, who is currently the No. 2 ranked women’s tennis player in the world, has become one of the biggest names in sports. Her career began to take off in 2018, after beating Serena at the U.S. Open, and her fame only continues to grow. It’s gotten to a point where people have begun to wonder if Naomi Osaka has a boyfriend.