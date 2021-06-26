Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Has ‘Compassion and Empathy’ for Naomi Osaka amid Mental Health Break

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he has "compassion and empathy" for Naomi Osaka as she takes time away from tennis to focus on her mental health. Brady explained on HBO's The Shop on Friday he "went through a lot of things" in his late teens and early 20s that he "didn't know how to deal with."

bleacherreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#American Football#Mental Health Break#Hbo#French#The Wta Tour#Pro Bowl#Bucs#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission For NFL Fans

Tom Brady speaks a lot to the media, but that doesn’t mean you have to always listen to everything the seven-time Super Bowl champion says. In fact, you should take everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback says with a grain of salt. Brady recently admitted in an appearance on HBO’s...
NFLHello Magazine

Tom Brady shares adorable picture of all three children sparking reaction from fans

Tom Brady celebrated a very special Father's Day on Sunday and to mark the occasion, the NFL star shared an incredible picture featuring wife Gisele and his three children, Benjamin, 11, Vivian, eight, and 13-year-old Jack who he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan. The picture sees the family posing together...
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Brady Breaks Down Viral Video of Lombardi Trophy Toss on 'The Shop'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed his infamous Lombardi Trophy toss on Friday's episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted. Brady and the Bucs celebrated their Super Bowl LV win with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River. At one point, Brady tossed the Lombardi trophy from boat to boat, connecting...
TennisDaily Aztec

Naomi Osaka’s decision to protect mental health should be applauded, not condemned

“The French Open’s decision to antagonize Osaka and double down on their decision-making goes to show how little these establishments care about their players. If any of these sports leagues had an unofficial motto, it’d either be ‘records over recovery’ or ‘profits until perishment.”. Post-game press conferences in sports are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady gets roasted by Bryson DeChambeau for ripping his pants

While Tom Brady has been doing his fair share of trolling this offseason, Bryson DeChambeau decided to return the favor. It’s not often that Tampa Bay signal-caller Tom Brady is humbled or put in his place. Matter of fact, it’s rare to see it happen. After winning the Super Bowl back in February — his seventh victory in the big game — Brady has really been on top of the world.
Tennisnewscentermaine.com

Naomi Osaka opens up about mental health, Olympics in TIME piece

WASHINGTON — Star tennis player Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health break following the French Open and how she hopes to make Japanese fans "proud" during the Tokyo Olympics in an essay for TIME magazine. In May, Osaka was fined $15,000 when she didn’t speak to reporters after...
TennisPosted by
Forbes

Naomi Osaka Calls For Revamped Press Conference Format And ‘Mental Health Days’ For Pro Athletes

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, in a first-person essay on mental health published Thursday in Time magazine, suggested that the Women’s Tennis Association's traditional press-conference format is "out of date" and in "great need of a refresh," and argued that professional athletes should be afforded the right to occasionally take a break from press obligations without fear of being reprimanded or fined.
Tennisthecut.com

Naomi Osaka: ‘Athletes Are Human’

In a new essay for Time, 23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka opened up about her mental health, sharing some of the issues that led her to step away from the court and some of the people who have helped her get back on. “In the past few weeks, my journey took an unexpected path but one that has taught me so much and helped me grow,” Osaka writes, alluding to her recent withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon after posting about her experience with depression and anxiety on Instagram.
NFLBoston Globe

Naomi Osaka speaks out about mental health in essay: ‘Enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones’

Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break. In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment. According to the Washington Post, Osaka blamed the dynamics of post-match news conferences in explaining her reason for dropping out of the French Open, saying, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media. Osaka then pulled out of that tournament. She hasn’t played since Paris, also sitting out Wimbledon. She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan … Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court Citi Open tournament in Washington July 31 to Aug. The tournament serves as a US Open tuneup … Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics, citing on social media a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.
NFLNew York Post

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy