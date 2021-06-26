New York and Other Northeast States See Large Drop in Unemployment

The labor-market recovery picked up momentum this spring in the Northeast, with New York, Connecticut and other nearby states posting sizable drops in unemployment last month. The jobless rate in Rhode Island decreased 0.5 percentage point in May to a seasonally adjusted 5.8%, matching the national average unemployment rate and matching Delaware for the biggest drop, according to Labor Department data. New York and Connecticut had the next largest decreases, 0.4 percentage point declines. The unemployment rate in New York was 7.8%, and 7.7% in Connecticut.