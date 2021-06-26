NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
A proposal by NVIDIA engineers for the mainline Linux kernel would introduce the Hardware Timestamping Engine (HTE) subsystem. This proposal out of NVIDIA is from their Tegra/embedded side rather than their graphics team. This subsystem would offer real-time timestamping through hardware means with the subsystem having the notion of HTE providers and consumers. "This patch series introduces new subsystem called hardware timestamping engine (HTE). It offers functionality such as timestamping through hardware means in realtime. The HTE subsystem centralizes HTE provider and consumers where providers can register themselves with subsystem and the consumers can request interested entity which could be lines, GPIO, signals or buses," noted NVIDIA's Dipen Patel.www.phoronix.com