Women Debunk Common Meaningless Female Myths

By Mayarey
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most women feel somewhat misunderstood. People like to place us in boxes and assign us very rigid roles. It can feel infuriating at times, but it can also be motivating. It's extremely satisfying when we manage to go against the grind and completely debunk someone's assumption of us. As hard as we try, however, there will always be meaningless female myths, and boy do some of them get out of hand. At least we can make fun of how ridiculous many of them are.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
#Myths
