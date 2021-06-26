Women Debunk Common Meaningless Female Myths
Most women feel somewhat misunderstood. People like to place us in boxes and assign us very rigid roles. It can feel infuriating at times, but it can also be motivating. It's extremely satisfying when we manage to go against the grind and completely debunk someone's assumption of us. As hard as we try, however, there will always be meaningless female myths, and boy do some of them get out of hand. At least we can make fun of how ridiculous many of them are.cheezburger.com